MALPF Board of Trustees Meeting Notice

The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) Board of Trustees will hold a teleconference meeting on March 26, 2024, at 9 a.m. Agenda items will include general board business. For login information or further questions, please contact Michelle Cable at michelle.cable@maryland.gov.
