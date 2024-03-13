Construction Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 90 at Kimball Exit

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

KIMBALL, S.D. – Beginning Monday, March 18, 2024, guardrail removal work will begin on the overhead bridge on Interstate 90 at Kimball (exit 284). Traffic will be reduced to one lane. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone and 12-foot width restrictions will be in place.

Beginning in early April, concrete barriers will be installed and work will begin on pavement replacement at the bridge ends on the Kimball overhead. Then work will begin on pavement replacement on the structure over Platte Creek located two miles west of the White Lake exit.

This work is part of a project that includes asphalt concrete milling, asphalt concrete surfacing, structure repairs, and guardrail work from mile marker 272, one mile west of Pukwana to mile marker 297, one half mile east of the White Lake exit. The milling and asphalt resurfacing are scheduled to start on Monday, June 3, 2024. The structure and paving work are scheduled to be completed by Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

The prime contractor on this $20.9 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, MN.

