Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,708 in the last 365 days.

Construction Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 90 at Kimball Exit

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Contact:  Tim Marshall, Project Engineer, 605-995-3347
 

KIMBALL, S.D. –  Beginning Monday, March 18, 2024, guardrail removal work will begin on the overhead bridge on Interstate 90 at Kimball (exit 284). Traffic will be reduced to one lane. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone and 12-foot width restrictions will be in place. 

Beginning in early April, concrete barriers will be installed and work will begin on pavement replacement at the bridge ends on the Kimball overhead. Then work will begin on pavement replacement on the structure over Platte Creek located two miles west of the White Lake exit.

This work is part of a project that includes asphalt concrete milling, asphalt concrete surfacing, structure repairs, and guardrail work from mile marker 272, one mile west of Pukwana to mile marker 297, one half mile east of the White Lake exit. The milling and asphalt resurfacing are scheduled to start on Monday, June 3, 2024. The structure and paving work are scheduled to be completed by Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

The prime contractor on this $20.9 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, MN.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Construction Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 90 at Kimball Exit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more