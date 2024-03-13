Rubenstein Public Relations President, Richard Rubenstein, Named to 2024 Manhattan Power List by Schneps Media

New York City continues to be the business capital of the world, and helping my community is always rewarding” — Richard Rubenstein

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications agency renowned for its expertise in media relations and brand building, announces that its President, Richard Rubenstein, has been named to the recently released Schneps Media Manhattan Power List. This recognition is a testament to Rubenstein's commitment, impact, and influence on Manhattan.

The Schneps Media Manhattan Power List recognizes the most influential figures in various industries who have made significant contributions to the community and have had a profound impact on Manhattan's growth and development. The goal is to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business, and build community.

"New York City continues to be the business capital of the world, and helping my community is always rewarding," said Richard Rubenstein. "At RPR, we pride ourselves on forging strong partnerships with our clients and delivering focused business solutions that support their management, sales, and marketing objectives. Our approach to media relations and brand building is as strategic and results driven as the business strategies we endorse."

Under Rubenstein's visionary leadership, RPR has been distinguished on the 2021 Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies, showcasing the firm's commitment to excellence and its significant impact on the PR industry. With over 30 years of experience, RPR specializes in a comprehensive range of sectors including real estate, fintech, biopharmaceuticals, consumer brands, technology, healthcare, energy, mining, social impact, and entertainment. The firm's dedication to its clients and its strategic media relations campaigns have solidified its reputation as a powerhouse in brand building and public relations.

RPR continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation by serving clients at the forefront of a variety of categories including artificial intelligence, sustainability, biotech, spatial web, and gaming.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.