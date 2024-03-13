Atlanta Board of Education Celebrates its Leaders During Women’s History Month
Women make up seven of the nine Board seats and many of the system’s teachers and staff members
It is our responsibility to empower all women to strive for excellence through education, career development, athletics, clubs and organizations, community service and so many more opportunities.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE) is proud to celebrate Women’s History Month for the Atlanta Public School’s (APS) leadership members, staff, students, parents, and community. Women make up seven of the nine Board seats and represent many teachers and staff members throughout the city’s school system.
— ABOE Board Chair Erika Mitchell
“On behalf of the Board, I am humbled by the achievements of women in current APS leadership along with the female pioneers throughout our city’s education system,” said APS Board Chair Erika Mitchell. “As leaders, it is our responsibility to empower all women to strive for excellence through education, career development, athletics, clubs and organizations, community service and so many more opportunities. This majority women-led Board is continuing to make positive strides for the students we serve.”
Since being elected to the APS Board of Education in 2018 and as the Board Chair since January 2024, Mitchell has emerged as a prominent public servant, actively engaging as a Board Member and emphasizing the importance of parent and community engagement. She has spearheaded significant initiatives, including introducing District 5's electronic newsletter, establishing community partnerships, advocating for the district Planetarium's renovation, and repurposing vacant school buildings into community centers. She passionately supports essential programs, like food pantries in schools, one-to-one digital devices for all students, and a dedicated focus on student outcomes.
Mitchell’s leadership extends to policy development, where she played a pivotal role in crafting the school district's first policies on literacy, domestic minor sex trafficking, trauma-informed practices, and restorative justice practices. She also co-authored the Atlanta Public Schools Equity Policy. Mitchell's journey demonstrates a remarkable commitment to community, education, and empowerment, which has established her as an influential figure in Atlanta.
“As a current, active and engaged APS parent, I am very happy to serve this tremendous school community, listen to our stakeholders and collaborate with other Board members in the best interest of our students,” said APS Board Vice-Chair Jennifer McDonald, “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we simply must continue to not only create a path but to illuminate it along the way for our female students to be life-ready when they graduate.”
As the Vice Chair representing Educational District 4, McDonald has worked in the Atlanta business and non-profit communities for over two decades as an attorney, professional leader and coach, engaged community member and volunteer. Every year since joining APS as a parent over a decade ago, she has invested significant time serving in leadership positions every year within each respective school environment from kindergarten to now volunteering to serve in multiple roles for the Warrior Family Organization at North Atlanta High School.
The other women serving on the Board include Aretta Baldon, Cynthia Briscow Brown, Eshé Collins, Jessica Johnson and Katie Howard.
ABOE establishes and approves the policies that govern APS. The Board consists of nine members, representing six geographical districts and three “at-large” districts. One person is elected per district to represent the schools for a four-year term.
To learn more about The Atlanta Board of Education, please visit Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/Page/17672.
# # #
About The Atlanta Board of Education
The Atlanta Board of Education establishes and approves the policies that govern the Atlanta Public Schools system. The Board consists of nine members, representing six geographical districts and three “at-large” districts. One person is elected per district to represent the schools in a given district for a four-year term. To learn more about The Atlanta Board of Education, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.atlantapublicschools.us/Page/17672.
About Atlanta Public Schools
Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 50,000 students across 87 learning sites, including 59 neighborhood schools, five partner schools, 19 charter schools, two citywide single-gender academies, and two alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, follow us on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.atlantapublicschools.us.
Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
cseeman@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram