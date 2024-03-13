Submit Release
MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela donates furniture and bicycles in Katlehong, 13 Mar

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela will on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, donate school furniture and Shovakalula bicycles to Alafang High School and Ukhanyiso Primary School in Katlehong, City of Ekurhuleni 

The distribution of bicycles is part of the Shovakalula Bicycle Project which is an initiative by the National Department of Transport that seeks to provide ease of mobility to learners walking over 3km between home and school.

The project seeks to promote cycling as a low-cost mobility solution to low-income households, targeting mainly scholars.

Details of the event are as follows:
Part 1:
Venue: Alafang High School, 1190 Makuba Street, Tshongweni,
Katlehong
Time: 07h30

Part 2:
Venue: Ukhanyiso Primary School, 924 Ganya Street, Twala, Katlehong 
Time: 09h00

For more information, please contact

Ms Melitah Madiba
Department’s Head of Communications
Cell: 073 644 9935

Mr Lesiba Mpya
MEC’s Spokesperson
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

