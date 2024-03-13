Maine DOE Seeking Public Comment on Two Transportation Rules

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking public comment on the following two transportation rules Targeted Revisions to Rule Chapter 83: School Transportation Operations Program and Full Repeal of Chapter 84: School bus Refurbishment Program. Find details on each rule below.

Targeted Revisions to Rule Chapter 83: School Transportation Operations Program

The purpose of Rule Chapter 83 is to determine who is eligible for access to the School Transportation Operations Program and provide a process for eligible schools to access the software subsidy. This rule has been revised to make clear the role of the Department of Education in providing the subsidy, the technical start-up process, and the distribution of state payment of approved subsidies. These changes are indicated in underlined text.

Full Repeal of Chapter 84: School Bus Refurbishment Program

Rule Chapter 84 established procedures for school administrative units (SAUs) to contract for school bus refurbishment services through the Maine School Bus Refurbishment Program.

The program provided subsidy to school administrative units (SAUs) in order to offset the partial cost of refurbishment for school buses used to transport students to and from home and school and school events. This program was operated the Maine State Military Authority which no longer refurbishes school buses. As a result, the Department of Education is proposing a full repeal of the rule.

Public Comment for both Rules:

The revised Rule Chapter 83 and proposed repeal of Rule Chapter 84 can be found here

These rules will be published and receive the same public comment dates since they deal with the topic of transportation. As required by law, a period of public comment opens for both of these rules on March 13, 2024, through April 15, 2024. Written comments may be submitted to DOE Rulemaking Liaison Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333; 207-446-8791 or laura.cyr@maine.gov until 5:00 pm April 15, 2024. For documentation purposes, written comments are preferred.

Contact person for these filings (include name, mailing address, telephone, fax, TTY, email): Laura Cyr, laura.cyr@maine.gov, (207) 446-8791