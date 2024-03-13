InventionHome® Inventor Creates Flexible Angled Barrier Designed to Prevent Airborne Particle from Contaminating Food
Baron T. of Owings Mills, MD is the creator of the Meal Shield, a protective barrier positioned around the edge of a plate or bowl that protects food from harmful airborne particles or unsanitary debris. The device fits around the base of the plate or bowl and features an adjustable, flexible shield extending upward, over the plate, to protect food. The device features a flat base designed to secure the angled shield barrier, and it utilizes a 10- to 20-degree angle to cover the front and sides of the plate.
The base sits flat on the table to balance the shield and prevent it from tilting. Users can adjust the angle of the shield with a handle to maximize coverage over the top of the plate. The barrier helps reduce the spread of germs, viruses, and bacteria, especially useful in public eating spaces like a restaurant, bar, and more.
The dishware market is diverse and includes a wide range of products catering to various consumer preferences, styles, and trends, encompassing items such as plates, bowls, cups, mugs, and other tableware. Another set of products within this market include plate covers or food domes that are commonly used in commercial settings to keep food warm and protected before it is served. Some other current products are designed to cover individual plates or dishes to protect them from insects during outdoor dining. These are often collapsible and can be used during picnics or outdoor events. The Meal Shield is the perfect, versatile addition to these types of products and would be a significant enhancement over currently available options.
Baron filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Meal Shield product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Meal Shield can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
