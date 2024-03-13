InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Width-Extending Toilet Seat to Improve Stability and Comfort in the Bathroom
EINPresswire.com/ -- Doug S. and Chris R. of Ruidoso, NM are the creators of the Love Handles Toilet Seat, a modified toilet seat with expanding wings that widen the seat. The wings help improve stability and balance while sitting on the toilet, especially useful for those with balance issues or those who are morbidly obese. The device is comprised of a standard toilet seat with extendable wing-like handles on each side.
The handles can be adjusted to a desired width and offer a secure object to hold onto while accommodating the backside. The wings can also be expanded further outward than the toilet seat itself for easy and convenient cleaning. The device would prove beneficial to obese and elderly people who struggle with standing up or sitting down, effectively improving balance and reducing the chance of slips and falls.
Oversized toilet seats, also known as elongated or larger-sized seats, are available in the market to cater to various consumer needs. These seats are designed to provide additional comfort and support while sitting down on and getting up from a toilet. Additionally, there is also a robust market for larger toilet seats that specifically cater to those with obesity and others that require extra space and weight capacity when using the toilet.
Some models may offer variations in height to accommodate different user preferences and mobility needs. ADA-compliant height options may also be available for those with disabilities. These toilets may come with additional features such as reinforced grab bars, wider flush handles, or other accessibility enhancements to better meet the needs of users with limited mobility. The Love Handles Toilet Seats offers a unique innovation via the extendable side wings that further accommodates obese individuals and those who struggle with stability while using the toilet.
Doug and Chris filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Love Handles Toilet Seat product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Love Handles Toilet Seat can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
