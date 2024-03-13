Innovation a primary focus at TxDOT

March 4, 2024

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN—From new construction methods to crash tests and wrong-way driver prevention strategies, TxDOT’s research team has studied all sorts of ways to help make our roads safer and more efficient.

At any given time, TxDOT has more than 100 active research projects, studying new technologies and methods aiming to improve safety and efficiency on Texas roads. Products from the research program include devices, analytical tools, new materials, new or improved specifications, improved testing methods, and less tangible concepts like knowledge or guidance.

“TxDOT has trillions of dollars invested in our roads and we’re always looking for more effective ways to make our roads safer and more efficient,” said Phillip Hempel, TxDOT’s Research and Technology Implementation (RTI) section director.

The research puts new ideas and discoveries through rigorous testing. Researchers carefully consider the smallest of details. The strongest ideas and products will eventually make their way onto a Texas highway, but many are sent back to the drawing board.

“We’re always exploring new ways of doing things,” said Tom Schwerdt, RTI project manager. “Many times it may be something that looks promising, and it may be something that actually works, but in the end maybe it’s just not practical or cost-effective.”

While not every idea or product makes the cut, others go on to become vital parts of the Texas transportation system.

For example, TxDOT is studying new geothermal technology in Dallas that will warm bridges during winter storms. In Austin and Beaumont, researchers are working with the United States Geological Survey to study stream flow to accurately predict how much water will end up on roads during heavy rainfall events.

TxDOT engineers are now using new, hi-tech hardware to determine the load capacity of numerous bridges in the state. Instead of hiring outside consultants to study the bridge, engineers can now use digital imaging equipment to accurately establish how much weight a bridge can handle. This helps to ensure accurate load postings and determine whether bridge components need to be strengthened.

TxDOT’s Product Evaluation Program studies numerous products that might benefit the agency and its contractors. Commercial products submitted for consideration must fall into three categories: traffic control, materials or construction/maintenance of highways, streets, bridges, and related infrastructure.

To eventually be accepted and put into practice, the products must run the gamut of TxDOT’s painstaking checks and balances and be logistically and financially feasible.