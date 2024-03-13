Laying foundation stone for construction of the building of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - On March 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan on Rudaki Avenue, Shohmansur district of the capital, and got acquainted with the project of the facility.

The new building of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan consists of 16 floors and a basement, has 14 meeting rooms, a spacious hall with 500 seats and a dining room for 200 people.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, instructed the relevant officials of the sector to build and commission the new facilities within the specified time, taking into account the modern, high-quality architectural structure that is favorable for work and service.

In the new building, an opportunity will be created for employees of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan in accordance with the requirements of modern times to provide high-level services to entrepreneurs and investors and to develop projects of industrial enterprises.

The foundation and commissioning of the new building of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan within the framework of "Years of Industrial Development" is a valuable gift of the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to the workers and specialists of the industry.

By fulfilling the continuous orders of the Head of State in connection with worthy celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the expansion of construction works in the city of Dushanbe has been ensured in an exemplary manner.

The new building, in continuation of the actions of the Mayor, will contribute to the double prosperity of the country's capital, and will allow all the employees of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan to unite in one place and ensure the promotion of activities in the conditions of a high level of service.

The new building of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan will be built on the basis of the general plan of the city of Dushanbe on an area of 65 hectares within 2 years, and its yard will be beautiful and attractive in accordance with the design requirements.