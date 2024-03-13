Puzzle Magazines Transformed with a Fresh Look

Take a Break Collection

After 10 years of antics, the Take a Break Collection puzzle magazines have had a makeover.

The magazines’ new covers are designed around four themes, self-care, social, family and lifestyle – all areas which we know are important to our readers.

Rebecca Dubock, Process Portfolio Editor, said: “Research suggested it was time for a change, so our design team put that information together with their understanding of our readers to come up with some new ideas.

We’re really pleased with the results – and rest assured, we’ve not altered anything inside the magazines: all your favourite puzzles remain!”

Puzzle Selection

After celebrating its 30th birthday last year, Puzzle Selection decided it was time to update their look and give their readers something fresh and modern to solve. Over the past few months, the team has been working out what they wanted the future of Puzzle Selection to look like.

Keeping close attention to the solving experience, the team picked a new colour palette of light green, yellow and blue and created more space for working out the puzzles.

Kaylie MacKenzie, Editor of Puzzle Selection comments: “This has been such a long time coming that I’m absolutely delighted to finally be able to share it with Puzzle Selection readers. I’m especially pleased that we managed to keep all the puzzles, even if some of them have found new homes on different pages.”

About Take a Break Puzzles

The partnership with Take a Break, a best-selling women’s weekly magazine began in 1990, with puzzles now being an integral element of the magazine. The partnership has now expanded to there being a range of dedicated Take a Break puzzle magazines, including Take a Crossword and Take a Puzzle.

About Bauer Media UK

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.