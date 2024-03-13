New Drop-Off & Collection Smart Locker
Designed to provide personal hot locker convenience, automated drop-off & collection, and the ability to charge devices for power on the go.
Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions, LapSafe®, has launched its new Drop-Off & Collection Smart Locker, named Sovran™.UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions, LapSafe®, has launched its new Smart Locker, named Sovran™. Boasting an array of features, this latest Smart Locker provides convenience in workplaces and educational institutes.
Sovran® is designed to provide personal hot locker convenience, automated drop-off & collection, and the ability to charge devices for power on the go. Perfect for hybrid and agile workspace.
Automated Drop-Off & Collection
The term ‘automated drop-off & collection’ (sometimes referred to as ‘pick-up & drop-off’) is the ability to automatically deposit or pick up items through a system, without requiring direct human interaction.
When working in a busy organisation and with hybrid working now a modern setup, it is often difficult to cross paths with other team members.
Sovran™’s drop-off & collection service supports a seamless handover in these circumstances, providing a more efficient, flexible approach.
This is particularly beneficial for deploying devices or equipment, exchanging private documents or sensitive information, handing in assignments or books, and creating a parcel point.
A drop-off & collection service provides practicality and convenience to many organisations. It simply allows a secure exchange of assets when it isn’t always possible to do so in person, due to busy schedules or limited manpower.
Personal Hot Locker Convenience
Most employees who are hybrid working will often be ‘hot desking’ when in the office, a term used to describe a desk that isn’t dedicated to one specific person, instead it is used amongst many hybrid workers when in the office.
To assist with this setup, the Sovran® works as a hot desking storage locker. It boasts five different locker formats which accommodate individual and workplace needs. This can be used to safely store personal belongings, private documents, or shared equipment.
This strengthens workplace security, improves administration efficiency, and creates peace of mind for the end user.
Power On the Go
The Sovran™ can also be a great source of power on the go. Each locker bay can be installed with a standard mains socket or a USB-C charger, allowing devices to be charged while secured away.
This advantage has been proven to significantly increase productivity.
What makes Sovran® ‘Smart’?
LapSafe® has implemented its innovative cloud-based management software, ONARKEN®, into this range.
ONARKEN® combines all its software services in one centrally managed suite of applications. Features allow businesses to stay in control with 24/7 monitoring and reporting, track usage, history access, and the ability to receive alerts when needed.
The Sovran® features a state-of-the-art touchscreen interface that allows users to easily access their lockers, providing a user-friendly experience. Easy access doesn’t mean security is compromised, the Sovran® can have advanced security options, including biometric recognition, RFID access, and one-time quick codes, ensuring contents remain safe.
To ensure the Sovran® works perfectly with unique business needs, the Smart Locker system can be tailored to workplace requirements, with options to customise access privileges and assign lockers.
LapSafe® is a green company, that designs and builds all products in-house and complies with ISO 14001, an internationally recognised environmental management system (EMS) standard.
For more information about Sovran™ and LapSafe®'s range of smart solutions, visit www.lapsafe.com
