Secretariat publishes policy guidelines on the concepts of energy communities

Today, the Energy Community Secretariat announces the release of its Policy Guidelines on the concepts of energy communities.

The purpose of these guidelines is to assist national authorities in developing compliant concepts within their jurisdictions by interpreting the definitions of energy communities and the legal framework outlined in the directives. Additionally, the guidelines offer instructions for establishing an effective framework for implementing these concepts, which will unlock the full potential of these communities.

The Clean Energy for all Europeans package highlighted the importance of citizen and local stakeholder empowerment in energy markets, leading to the establishment of legal frameworks for citizen energy communities and renewable energy communities. Energy communities, as legal entities, must comply with specific participation and governance conditions while delivering environmental, social, and economic benefits. The policy guidelines were developed to facilitate development, remove obstacles, and ensure alignment with the Clean Energy for all Europeans package framework. They result from extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders and analysis of community establishment practices across Member States.

