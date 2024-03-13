Fiesta Broadway returns to Los Angeles
The largest Latin festival in Los Angeles is back to celebrate Hispanic heritage in a big way for its 31st anniversary.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, April 28th, Broadway Street will be the epicenter of fun and the city's biggest celebration, stretching from 1st street for 5 blocks. The activities of Fiesta Broadway 2024 include music, featuring performances by top artists such as Alex Lora, from the acclaimed group EL TRI, who will be this year's Grand Marshal. Alongside him, other artists and seasoned entertainers will take the stage, as well as the new faces of Latin music.
Pablo Montero
Juanito El Millonzuki and El Chaparro Chuacheneger
Rocío La Dama de la Cumbia
Jessica Díaz
Carlos Sarabia
Karen Moon
Graciela Beltrán
Leonardo Torres
Pilo Tejeda and his Banda Blanca
Gil Ortiz
Mariachi Juvenil Nuevo Grullense
Rafael Sigler and Marcella Gonzalez will be hosting along with former Menudo member, Robert Avellanet, and the hosts of the popular YouTube show Chisme No Like, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani.
Additionally, Fiesta Broadway will feature other activities for everyone's enjoyment, especially for Hispanic families in the city to kick off the Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
GASTRONOMY: Latin culinary delights ranging from tacos and grilled meats to pupusas and arepas.
KIDS PLAY ZONE: Children's Play Zone by PlayLA.
MEXICAN WRESTLING live
Fiesta Broadway is more than just a celebration. It is a tribute to the valuable contributions of the Latino community to the city of Los Angeles.
Alongside the stars and activities, we will have the presence of various sponsors and brands supporting the Latino community, making it possible to bring DTLA back, courtesy of its new producers: UNO Productions and All Access Talent. Both have received full collaboration from the City of Los Angeles and its representative for District 14, Kevin de León.
Mark your calendars and join us for Fiesta Broadway 2024!
