Bingham & Taylor Marks 175 Years of Excellence in 2024

Women-Owned Business Proudly Serves Underground Utilities for 175 Years

CULPEPER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bingham & Taylor, the industry trailblazer that excels in delivering high-quality, American-made products for underground utilities, celebrates a remarkable milestone this year: 175 years of continuous innovation, leadership, and commitment to excellence. Founded in 1849 by Robert M. Bingham in Buffalo, New York, the company not only upholds a legacy of being the original creators and patent-holders of the iconic “Buffalo-Style” valve box but also continuously drives market success through strategic investments, prioritizing employee well-being, and actively engaging in both local and broader manufacturing and municipal utility communities.

From its pioneering introduction of plastic valve boxes in the 1960s to the launch of injection molded meter pits in 2016, and the exclusive heavy-duty plastic and cast iron Bison curb and valve box assemblies in 2021, Bingham & Taylor has always been at the forefront of product innovation to meet customer and market needs.

“Through the years, we have consistently created innovative products and accessories to respond to a variety of industry issues, which has positioned us ahead of many of our competitors,” shares President and CEO, Laura Grondin.

This commitment to growth and sustainable improvement was further evidenced by the establishment of a new facility in Fredericksburg, VA, in 2016, equipped with injection molding machines for plastic meter pits and lids, and the subsequent expansion to support blow molding and assembly operations by 2020. That same year marked a pivotal decision to transition the foundry to electric melt furnaces, a move that underscores the company’s dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship.

The electric melt system has been a cornerstone of Bingham & Taylor's strategy, significantly enhancing production capacity and facilitating the creation of over 40 new positions while emphasizing the company’s commitment to reducing its ecological footprint. This transition not only highlights the company’s efficiency and environmental responsibility but also aligns with its contributions towards Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Looking ahead, Bingham & Taylor is ideally positioned to support the comprehensive lead service line replacement program initiated by the United States government, aimed at addressing the public health issue of lead contamination in drinking water. With its recent investments in electric melt furnaces, Bingham & Taylor is set to play a pivotal role in this vital national effort, providing essential services and products for infrastructure improvements and repairs.

Reflecting on the company’s future, Grondin states, “Our recent expansion and upgrades at the Culpeper foundry are just the beginning of our investment in the communities we serve. With excitement for the future, our vision is one of continuous growth. And, as we celebrate 175 years in 2024, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team and the supportive community that has been instrumental in our journey.”

Read Bingham & Taylor’s full ESG report here.

About Bingham & Taylor:

Headquartered in Culpeper, VA, Bingham & Taylor is North America’s leading supplier of meter and valve access and security systems for underground utilities. Proudly 100% woman-owned and founded in 1849, the company is committed to providing high-quality, American-made products, driving innovation, and serving water and gas utilities and distributors across North America and the Caribbean. The company is dedicated to upholding principles of collaboration, integrity, and excellence, ensuring high-quality products and services that fully comply with the Build America Buy America and American Iron & Steel Acts. For more information, visit www.BinghamandTaylor.com.

Bingham & Taylor

