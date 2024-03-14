Home Bedding Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Home Bedding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The home bedding market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $135.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the home bedding market size is predicted to reach $135.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the home bedding market is due to the increase in consumer expenditure on home furnishing. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest home bedding market share. Major players in the home bedding market include Ashley Sleep, Birch Lane LLC, Frette North America Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, WestPoint Home LLC, Celine Linen Inc..

Home Bedding Market Segments

• By Type: Mattress, Bed Linen, Pillows, Blankets, Other Types

• By Distribution: Offline, Online

• By Application: Personal, Hotel, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global home bedding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Home bedding refers to a flat or fitted bed sheet that covers the mattress and is typically included with a bedding set to provide aesthetic appeal and comfort for people living in homes. Home beddings are washable materials that are placed above the bed for comfort, beauty, warmth, and hygiene. Home beddings are also known as bedclothes or bed linen.

