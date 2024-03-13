B&H WORLDWIDE UK MANDATES ALL ELECTRIC LOCAL DELIVERIES

B&H Worldwide has mandated that local London Heathrow collections, deliveries and corporate travel by road should be entirely electric.

By introducing electric vehicles into our fleet and mandating their use for all local collections and deliveries, we assist our customers in meeting their own sustainability objectives.”
— Alan Barlow

WEST DRAYTON, OUTSIDE THE US OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a world leader in aerospace logistics, has further enhanced its environmental commitment by mandating that local London Heathrow collections, deliveries and corporate travel by road should be entirely electric from February 2024.

Forming a key pillar of its global social responsibility the company will initially introduce the policy at its London Heathrow headquarters. This will be followed by its hubs around the world.

Says Alan Barlow, B&H Worldwide’s Head of UK Operations: “Actions speak louder than words and we are committed not only to reducing our own carbon emissions but those of our customers too. By introducing electric vehicles into our fleet and mandating their use for all local collections and deliveries, we assist our customers in meeting their own sustainability objectives”.

The company has previously encouraged car sharing wherever possible in order to reduce the overall number of journeys, resulting in significant CO2 reductions.

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

