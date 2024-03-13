Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: Chilly mornings but patching in the afternoons

Page Content

Despite a chilly morning on Monday, March 11, 2024, West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews in the Kanawha Valley, southern, and north central West Virginia were able to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt in the late morning and afternoon.







Temperatures should be above 45 degrees Fahrenheit to patch with hot asphalt, which is why the WVDOH usually can’t patch potholes in the winter. Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.



Since Gov. Justice and the WVDOH 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 38,464 potholes along 4,434 miles of road.







Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, include:

WV 85 and WV 3, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, US 60, WV 501, WV 94, WV 61, WV 25, Tuppers Creek Road, Sissonville Drive, Old Tuppers Creek Road, Wildwood Acres Drive, and Thorofare Road, Kanawha County.

Big Buzzard Road, Pots Chappel Road, and Whitten Ridge Road, Mason County.

WV 869, WV 62, Clendenin Creek Road, and Sams Fork Road, Putnam County.

US 60, Cabell County.

WV 10 and WV 3, Lincoln County.

WV 10, Logan County.

US 52 and WV 80, Mingo County.

WV 152 and WV 75, Wayne County.

Smithton Road, Doddridge County.­­

Buckhannon Pike, Tenmile Road, and Painters Run Road, Harrison County.

Pricketts Creek and Rainbow Road, Marion County.

WV 100, Monongalia County.

Saltlick Road and Number 4 Church Road, Preston County.

US 50, Taylor County.

US 60, WV 61, and Meadow Bridge Road, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

US 219, Monroe County.

WV 39 and WV 20, Nicholas County.

WV 103, McDowell County.

Elgood Road, Mercer County.

US 19 and Clear Fork Road, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.



