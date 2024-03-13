3 BR/1.5 BA Home w/Basement on .50± Acres in Bland, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on a 3 BR/1.5 BA fixer upper on .50± acres that will make a great primary residence or investment property.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on a 3 BR/1.5 BA fixer upper on .50± acres that will make a great primary residence or investment property in Bland, VA, on Tuesday, March 19 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This home can be modernized and will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property. Bid online early and often and make it yours,” said Nicholls.
“The property is located only 10 miles from I-77, 16.5 miles from the WV line and a short drive to Pulaski, Wytheville, Radford, Blacksburg & Christiansburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
On-line Biddings Begins to Close – Tuesday, March 19 at 12:00 Noon Eastern
Property Address -- 341 Wright Mountain Dr., Bland, VA 24315
3 BR/1.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on .50± acres in Bland, VA
• This home measures 1,219± finished sf. & 931± unfinished sf. basement and features an eat-in kitchen (oven/range is the only appliance); living room w/gas logs; dining room; unfinished walk-out basement
• Front concrete patio area; gravel driveway
• Heating: oil furnace new in 2023 (above ground tank), gas fireplace; Cooling: Central AC
• Well & septic system; electric water heater
• Detached 20'x24' (approx.) outbuilding
• Electricity: American Electric Power; Internet: Dish
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com
