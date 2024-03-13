Axle AI Unveils Groundbreaking Axle AI Platform, Empowering On-Premise Video AI

Axle AI Platform - diagram Axle AI Platform face and logo recognition in video Axle AI Platform - face recognition training

Allows organizations to bring multivendor AI power to their video and audio content creation workflows; most advanced system for on-premise media production

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI, a pioneer in media asset management (MAM) solutions, announces its new innovative Axle AI Platform that will allow media owners to incorporate multi-vendor AI within their on-site video and audio production.

The Axle AI Platform is the most advanced technology for on-premise AI and MAM, and securely overcomes the challenges of privacy and cost commonly associated with cloud based AI. It offers a comprehensive architecture built around a powerful vector database and allows AI-driven similarity searches across a wide range of media assets, supported by proven open-source technologies.

Features of the new platform include:

● Integrating Axle’s lightweight MAM, Axle AI Tags, and Connectr workflow automation tools for simple third-party integration via REST APIs

● Face recognition, object recognition, logo recognition and voice transcription

● Ability to understand what is in a scene, and semantic search

Early adopters of the Axle AI Platform include the national broadcaster of Malaysia, RTM, as well as major postproduction facilities in Los Angeles and London. Each of these sites houses petabytes (thousands of terabytes) of video content. RTM, in particular, have rolled out an award-winning use of the platform throughout their organization to efficiently organize, search and manage large amounts of news media content.

The Axle AI Platform is designed to attract third party support with launch partners including nablet for modules including sports highlights and file deduplication, Alugha for sophisticated AI-powered dubbing and translation workflows, and AI transcription leader Speechmatics for multi-language transcription.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI, commented, "Keeping up with rapid advancements in AI is challenging for all industries, but especially media production. The purpose of the Axle AI Platform is to make this much easier. Our customers get access to a diverse range of AI vendors and specialized industry leaders in one place, safely, securely and on-premise. They can then focus on doing what they do best, supplying great media content to their audiences, without worrying about the integrity of where it’s stored and how it’s being processed.”

Axle AI team members are presenting the platform and its deployments at the following events:

● ASIA - the ABU DBS 2024 conference, Kuala Lumpur on March 4th to 7th

● EUROPE - the DPP European Broadcaster Summit in Munich, Germany from March 20th-21st

● USA - NAB Las Vegas from April 13th-17th at booth SL10061

EDITORS NOTES

About Axle AI, Inc.

Axle AI is dedicated to making media smarter. As the leading developer of radically simple MAM software, Axle AI has empowered over 1,000 organizations to enhance the way they create, share, and store digital video content. Axle's solutions are renowned for their ease of installation, use, and affordability, catering to diverse sectors including post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide.

Axle AI, Inc. operates as a privately held company, boasting founders with extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis, LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. Learn more at www.axle.ai

