Hartzell Propeller Acquires WhirlWind Propellers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller (“Hartzell”), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of WhirlWind Propellers Corporation (“WhirlWind Propellers” or the “Company”), expanding Hartzell’s product portfolio into light-sport aircraft.
Founded in 1995, WhirlWind Propellers manufactures composite constant-speed and ground-adjustable propellers for the light-sport, experimental and unmanned aircraft markets. The Company also designs proof of concept propellers for emerging applications. Hartzell Propeller plans to retain the WhirlWind brand and product offerings.
JJ Frigge, President of Hartzell Propeller, commented, "The acquisition allows Hartzell to further expand WhirlWind's rapid propeller development capabilities for the design, tooling and manufacturing of advanced carbon composite propellers."
Hartzell will retain the services of Jim Rust, former President of WhirlWind Propellers. Rust’s technological expertise with rapid prototyping composite propeller systems further enhances Hartzell's existing capabilities.
Rust added, "I am excited to be part of the Hartzell Propeller team and eager to see the WhirlWind brand continue to thrive under Hartzell’s leadership."
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. For more information visit https://hartzellaviation.com..
About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit https://arcline.com.
Company Contact:
Jon Stoy, Hartzell Propeller
Vice President of Sales, Support and Service
1-800-942-7767
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Aviation
