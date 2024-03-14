Nashville’s Leading Healthcare Innovation Fund Unveils New Cohort

Jumpstart Foundry Expands Portfolio with Q1 2024 Investments

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based Jumpstart Foundry (JSF), one of the most active healthcare innovation funds in the United States, is excited to unveil its Q1 2024 portfolio additions. The new cohort comprises 8 companies dedicated to enhancing various facets of the healthcare sector.

The innovations in healthcare within these investments address a diverse array of healthcare challenges, encompassing areas such as AI-enhanced devices, healthcare AI, digital tools, novel care models, and more.

“Our first quarter 2024 investments represent some of the best and brightest founders and teams we have ever seen. These portfolio additions to Jumpstart Foundry are also creating incredible new innovations in healthcare,” said Doug Edwards, CEO of Jumpstart Health Investors, the parent company of JSF. “These 8 additions bring JSF’s lifetime investments to more than 200 early-stage healthcare companies...and we are just getting started!”

Each company in the cohort has been awarded an investment of $150,000 through a standard post-money SAFE note. Additionally, these 8 companies will have the privilege of participating in Jumpstart's exclusive program, Jumpstart Insight, which provides founders with essential resources to enhance their business management skills and deepen their understanding of healthcare industry dynamics and trends.

