AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) Now Available on Azure Marketplace
AccuKnox Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) directly through Azure Marketplace.
We are very pleased to partner with a Cloud Leader like Microsoft Azure and deliver Zero Trust CNAPP Security to its global customers”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuKnox, Inc., announced that it is now available on Azure Marketplace. Azure consumers can now purchase and access AccuKnox Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) directly through Azure Marketplace. AccuKnox delivers Zero Trust Cloud Security that secures “Build to Runtime”. Furthermore, AccuKnox delivers Continuous Compliance with a variety of regulatory governance standards such as: SOC2, STIG, PCI, HIPAA, CIS, MITRE, NIST, and more. AccuKnox is an integrated platform that is made up of the following modules:
— Nat Natraj
- CSPM/KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management)
- CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform)
- GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance)
- KSPM (delivers Agentless ASPM and CSPM, CWPP, KSPM, and KIEM. AI-LLM powered durable, reliable, and scalable CNAPP solution.
AccuKnox CNAPP is designed to address current advanced Zero Day attacks and emerging threats. The following are key differentiators:
- In-line Security (as opposed to Post-attack security)
- Secures modern workloads (K8) and traditional workloads (VMs)
- Multi Cloud, Private, Air-gapped Cloud Security
- KIEM – Kubernetes Identity & Entitlement Management
- IAC – Infrastructure As Code scanning
- ASPM – Ability to do checks in CI pipeline such as DAST, SAST, SCA
- Secures AI/ML workbook such Jupyter Notebook
AccuKnox, powered by our CNCF OpenSource project, KubeArmor which achieves in-line run-time security. KubeArmor is gaining significant acceptance by Enterprises and Cloud Native unicorns. KubeArmor has achieved 750,000+ downloads; 1,200 GitHub stars, etc.
Introducing the AccuKnox Free Trial Plan:
With this Azure Marketplace listing; AccuKnox now offers a free trial of its SaaS product, enabling organizations to experience durable cloud-native application protection.
Benefits of AccuKnox Free Trial Plan:
AccuKnox is proud to unveil our new Free Trial Plan on the Azure Marketplace, opening the door to resilient cloud-native security without any cost. Try out our acclaimed CNAPP platform that leading organizations worldwide trust to harden their cloud assets.
The no-strings-attached trial grants full functionality of AccuKnox’s essential protection. Secure up to 20 worker nodes. Scan 250 cloud assets. Scan 500 container images. All free for an entire month.
Azure & AccuKnox Partnership:
Microsoft Azure, a leading Cloud Service Provider, and AccuKnox, a Cloud Security Provider, have forged a partnership that’s essential for achieving Zero Trust Credibility. This collaboration reinforces trust in cloud-native applications by combining the robust Cloud Services infrastructure of Azure with AccuKnox’s comprehensive cloud-native security expertise.
Fulfilling Azure Well-Architected Framework Requirements:
AccuKnox meets Azure’s WAFR and FTR (Foundational Technical Review) requirements across four key pillars:
- Operational Excellence
- Security
- Reliability
- Performance Efficiency
For more information, visit AccuKnox and join us on our journey towards a secure cloud-native world.
Use Cases of this one-click install:
Automated Approach to Zero Trust Cloud (Public, Private, Hybrid, Air-gapped) security
Vulnerability Management & Prioritization
Run-time security, Micro-segmentation
Application Firewalling, Kernel Hardening
Drift Detection & Audit Trail
Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation
GRC – CIS, HIPAA, GDPR, SOC2, STIG, MITRE, NIST
Securing Mission Critical Workloads like Vault
Securing AI workbench such as Jupyter Notebook
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox® provides a Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Security (CNAPP) platform. AccuKnox is the lead contributor to the Kubernetes runtime security solution, KubeArmor®, a very popular CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) project that has achieved over 750,000 downloads. AccuKnox was developed in partnership with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored in seminal inventions in the areas of Container Security.
Nat Natraj
AccuKnox
+1 5105798785
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube