“Blueprints for Business” Launches to Support Accounting Professionals and Firm Owners in 2024
This free monthly collaborative digital event will highlight industry practices, special guests, and discuss everything from practice management to marketing.
Knowledge shared is knowledge multiplied. 'Blueprints for Business' embodies this principle, and we’re so excited to bring it to a wide audience with Forwardly’s help.”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Fulton, Founder of QB Community Live and Parkway Business Solutions, and Richard Roppa-Roberts, known as “The ProAdvisor® Advisor” and the Founder of Roundtable Labs, today announced the launch of Blueprints for Business, a free year-long online series devoted to education for accountants and bookkeeping professionals. Sponsored by Forwardly, this series will be sharing Fulton and Roppa-Roberts' wealth of knowledge that targets the crucial aspects of professional growth and business management within the accounting sector.
Starting March 22, each monthly session will zero in on current financial challenges, equipping today’s financial professionals with rich insights combined with practical tactics for growing accounting firm owners. This free series is essential for those looking to master industry complexities and for growing accounting professionals. Each event is structured as a collaboration between hosts, guests, and attendees as they all share strategies and tips for the session topic.
“We believe that learning is more impactful when it's shared,” says Matthew Fulton, Founder of QB Community Live and Parkway Business Solutions. “That's why each session of 'Blueprints for Business' is not just about listening to experts but engaging in active discussion and problem-solving together.”
Upcoming Event Details:
- March 22, 2024: "Tax Season Wellness" - Discover strategies for managing stress and maintaining productivity when it matters most.
- April 19, 2024: " Mastering Post-Tax Season Client Relations" - Reflect and learn from the highs and lows of tax season and how to apply these lessons going forward.
"We hope 'Blueprints for Business' will stand as a beacon for accountants and bookkeepers seeking to thrive amidst chaos,” said Richard Roppa-Roberts, Founder of Roundtable Labs. “This series represents more than just an educational opportunity—it's a call to action to come together, learn from one another, and build a stronger, more collaborative future. At the heart of accounting is the belief that knowledge shared is knowledge multiplied. 'Blueprints for Business' embodies this principle, and we’re so excited to bring it to a wide audience with Forwardly’s help.”
Accountants, bookkeepers, and financial professionals are invited to join Matthew, Richard, and Forwardly for the upcoming live series. Get ready to enhance practice management, expand networks, and elevate professional capabilities with Blueprints for Business.
To join the series and explore the essential pillars of professional growth and management within the accounting realm, register at Forwardly.com.
About Matthew Fulton:
Matthew Fulton, the visionary founder of Parkway Business Solutions, has made significant strides in the accounting industry by harnessing his passion for technology to create innovative tools and workflows that streamline operations for accountants and bookkeepers. As the force behind QB Community Live, a thriving Facebook group for ProAdvisor Business Owners and accounting professionals, Matthew champions the ethos of mutual success with the motto "Together we All Succeed." Honored as the Insightful Accountant’s 2021 Top Trainer/Writer/Educator of the Year and a familiar face at industry-leading events like QuickBooks Connect and Scaling New Heights, Matthew is celebrated for his contributions to education and community building within the field.
About Richard Roppa-Roberts:
Richard Roppa-Roberts, celebrated as “The ProAdvisor® Advisor,” has carved a niche for himself in the global accounting landscape, working with award-winning applications and professionals across 11 countries. As the founder of Roundtable Labs, he has spearheaded over 5000 hours of group discussions, championing the philosophy of Collaboration over Competition. His influential role in the accounting world has named him "One to Watch” in Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People. A prolific author, Roppa-Roberts contributes to esteemed publications such as CPA Practice Advisor and Insightful Accountant. Beyond writing, he has co-hosted The QBO Show podcast and RFQ-TV, and hosted the CPA Academy’s “Intuit $100,000 Top 10 App Challenge” webinar series. Richard's expertise also shines through as a featured speaker at premier accounting conferences globally, marking his presence since COMDEX in 1994 and continuing through events like QuickBooks Connect and Scaling New Heights, underscoring his enduring impact on accounting and technology.
About Forwardly:
Forwardly, an award-winning business payment solution revolutionizes how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To see a 30-second tour or get started for free, visit Forwardly.com.
