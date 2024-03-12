City issues RFIs for 2025 economic development funding

Today, the City of Lawrence issued three Requests for Information (RFI) to obtain proposals for economic development services. The RFIs are to assist the city with 1) Economic Development and Business Attraction, 2) Entrepreneurial and Small Business Development, and 3) Business Retention Services and Workforce Development.

In conjunction with the 2025 budget, this new process allows agencies to propose external economic development services through the city’s budget process. The City will prioritize funding those services that align best with our capacity as an organization, as well as the strategies and key performance indicators identified in our Strategic Plan.

The three RFIs issued today are for programs and services related to economic development that will be completed by external partners. All proposals are due by Tuesday, April 9, 2024. We welcome minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) to actively engage in the RFI process.

All received proposals will be evaluated by City economic development staff for inclusion in the 2025 budget recommendation. Following approval of the 2025 budget, selected agencies will be authorized to work with City economic development staff to develop a final scope of work and funding agreement.

The three RFIs are available online via DemandStar. Any questions from agencies wishing to submit proposals should be directed to Eileen Phillips, Purchasing Manager, 785-832-3234, ephillips@ lawrenceks.org.

