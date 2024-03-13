Chanda Center for Health Partners with Palco to Improve Healthcare Access for Individuals with Physical Disabilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Local nonprofit organization, the Chanda Center for Health, has recently partnered with Palco, to create a new statewide remote service option for individuals with long-term physical disabilities on the Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) waiver to access integrative therapies like massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic.
This new collaboration focuses on helping individuals find an integrative therapy provider—including acupuncture, chiropractic, and massage—of their choice. The new remote service option is available to eligible members who live greater than 30 miles from the Chanda Center for Health clinic in Lakewood, CO. Through this innovative approach, providers can serve this critical demographic, while individuals can be active participants in their own preventative and proactive healthcare.
“As we assessed the needs of our communities, we wanted to ensure that individuals with long-term physical disabilities across Colorado had access to the same integrative therapies that are offered at the Chanda Center for Health. Working with Palco, we are able to offer a consumer-directed model of care, one in which participants can access integrative therapies with a provider of their choice; ultimately giving individuals autonomy in their healthcare journeys. We believe that this initiative will significantly impact health outcomes and improve quality of life for individuals with long-term physical disabilities,” said Chanda Hinton, disability healthcare advocate and founder of the Chanda Center for Health.
The Chanda Center for Health believes that people living with spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and brain injury have the right to create their own healthcare path, live independently, and be active members in the community. In addition to providing direct services, the Chanda Center for Health is an advocate organization that assesses healthcare barriers for persons with disabilities through systemic policy changes and/or improvements. Chanda has been a steadfast advocate in Colorado, championing bills like the CIH waiver and fighting endlessly for individuals with disabilities to get access to equitable healthcare.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Chanda Center for Health to ensure access to integrative therapies for all CIH waiver-eligible members. Being a part of such meaningful and groundbreaking work helps us sustain our mission of empowering independence and inclusion,” said Alicia Paladino, Chief Executive Officer of Palco.
Through this new partnership, the Chanda Center for Health and Palco hope to address the gap in equitable healthcare and integrative options for individuals with disabilities across the state. It is imperative that the disability community has access to proactive and preventative services like acupuncture, massage, and chiropractic—all through providers of their choosing—that can give individuals with long-term physical disabilities a better quality of life. For more information about the remote service option, visit www.palcofirst.com/chanda-center.
About the Chanda Center for Health
The Chanda Center for Health strives to improve health outcomes for people living with long-term physical disabilities by delivering comprehensive integrative healthcare, which includes acupuncture, behavioral health, chiropractic, dental, massage, adaptive yoga, physical therapy, and care coordination. Funding for services is provided by Medicaid, because of the center’s advocacy work, and generous donors of the Chanda Center for Health, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Visit https://chandacenter.org/ for more information.
About Palco
Sharpened by experience and amplified by modern technology, Palco advocates for people to live independent lives. As the first FMS provider in the country nearly 25 years ago, Palco has helped influence and grow the self-directed landscape to what it is today. Built on the core values of independence, innovation, expertise, trust, diversity, and advocacy, Palco serves a nationwide client base, providing tools and solutions right where clients are. Visit https://palcofirst.com/ for more information.
