Utah Live Concerts Foundation to Rock 2024 Festivals
Celebrating 5th Year Bringing Bands and Fans TogetherOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) today announced its new website along with plans with Payson and Orem cities to produce professional rock festivals to the Wasatch Front in 2024. The new website enables fans to relive past performances and allow folks to download event photos free of charge. Donations to the ULCF foundation and Sponsorships can be applied for on the site.
Bands are already applying to play, from as far away as Texas and California. These family friendly, free festivals again rock the house at the Payson Here Comes the Sun Festival June 28-29; as well as the Orem Come Together Festival August 16-17. In their fifth year, ULCF events have attracted more than 14,000 fans to these free events created by the musician board members of ULCF. A growing raft of sponsors will soon be announced in support of these sensational summer celebrations. Family Music Festival VIDEO.
“We are enthused to see growing demand for these events in their fifth year,” states John Pilmer, ULCF board trustee and bassist for the band Geneva Road. “We appreciate the trust of and hosting venues in Payson and Orem. Last year’s big screens and impressive light show were a hit last year and plans are in play to make this year’s events more amazing.”
This year’s charity partner will soon be announced and made possible by generous sponsors.
Sponsors and volunteers for the festival are currently being sought. Fans can follow the development of Utah Live Concerts events at https://utahliveconcerts.org/ .
About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit everyone. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians that perform Classic Rock!
