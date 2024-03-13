Invite Nature In with a DIY Wood Bird Feeder from Exmark

Once completed, the bird feeder can be hung from a tree, or mounted to a pole. Doug Scott discusses various bird feeder types.

Landscape designer, Doug Scott, demonstrates how to build a simple backyard bird feeder

BEATRICE, NEBRASKA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few things are better than the sights and sounds of birds in the springtime. One of the best ways to increase the quantity and variety of birds is to add bird feeders to the yard.

Landscape designer, Doug Scott, said the increasing popularity of birding has inspired a growing number of homeowners to take measures to invite more birds into their backyards. With that in mind, Scott partnered with Exmark on a new Done-In-A-Weekend Projects video that discusses different types of bird feeders and offers tips for achieving the right mix and placement of feeders across a landscape.

For homeowners, the most common types of bird feeders include tube feeders, tray-style feeders, window feeders, and house feeders.

Scott said that he doesn’t necessarily recommend one type of bird feeder over another. However, he says that it’s important to consider the advantages of each feeder type and choose a mix of types that support the desired birding experience.

In the video, Scott demonstrates how to build a simple yet versatile wood bird feeder. Such a feeder can be either hung from a tree branch or other support, or placed atop a pole. It’s a great first bird feeder whether used alone, or as a supplement to existing feeders.

Bird feeder placement is another important consideration. Scott advises to consider both the human point of view, as well as the birds’ point of view. As such, it’s important to locate the feeder in a low noise area with little human activity. Also, feeder placement near trees or shrubs is typically good, as it gives birds a place to retreat to if there’s a threat nearby.

Finally, Scott said it’s important to consider bird safety when placing a bird feeder. Never place feeders in places where chemicals are regularly sprayed, or in areas where the birds could potentially collide with home windows.

Learn how to build a simple, quality wooden backyard bird feeders by viewing the complete video on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There are also a wealth of other Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Prime Cuts, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Done-In-a-Weekend Projects, as well as a wide range of backyard living content from notable backyard experts.

How to Build a DIY Bird Feeder