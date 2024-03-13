ELEVATING U.S. BUSINESS COMPETITIVENESS: WORKING GROUPS CHAIRED BY SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE SARAH MORGENTHAU
MERIDIAN INTERNATIONAL CENTER AND THE OFFICE OF COMMERCIAL AND BUSINESS AFFAIRS FORM CORPORATE COUNCIL WORKING GROUPS CHAIRED BY S/R SARAH MORGENTHAUWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian International Center proudly announces the appointment of Special Representative Sarah Morgenthau from the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Commerical and Business Affairs as the chair of the Meridian Corporate Council Working Groups.
The Meridian Corporate Council Working Groups represent a concerted effort to address critical issues impacting the U.S. private sector and prioritize American interests within key industries and thematic areas.
Under the leadership of Special Representative Morgenthau, these groups will focus on five critical thematic areas:
1. U.S Business Competitiveness
2. AI and Emerging Technologies
3. Energy and Sustainability
4. Supply Chains and Critical Infrastructure
5. Health
At the core of this initiative lies a commitment to enhancing U.S. domestic and global competitiveness. Through comprehensive analysis and collaboration between public and private sectors, the Corporate Council Working Groups will examine issues pertinent to competitiveness in the Global South, U.S. trade, and business competitiveness globally. Furthermore, the groups will identify areas where public-private collaboration can foster U.S. business growth and fortify its competitive edge internationally.
Special Representative Morgenthau's leadership within the State Department's Office of Commercial and Business Affairs is pivotal in advancing trade, commercial, and economic policies to benefit American workers and communities. Her guidance will support U.S. companies in expanding their export activities and ensure a level playing field for American workers and companies operating overseas. To inaugurate year one of the working groups, Special Representative Morgenthau will address the Meridian Corporate Council, a network of 90+ major global corporations representing a diverse array of industries driving economic change worldwide.
This convening will drive active participation in these groups, which will be a central facet of Meridian’s pillar of corporate diplomacy, which seeks to equip business leaders with the tools, insights, and networks needed to accelerate collaboration on global challenges, navigate complex geopolitical risk and opportunities, and strengthen America’s global competitiveness.
Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Time: 12:00 – 1:30 PM ET
Location: Meridian House, 1630 Crescent Place NW, Washington DC, 20009
RSVP: Email communications@meridian.org
The Meridian Center for Corporate Diplomacy is a crucial platform for business leaders navigating today's intricate global business landscape. Our programs and initiatives help companies deepen their understanding of geopolitical issues, mitigate risks, and capitalize on emerging opportunities. We empower companies to collaborate effectively on shared global challenges and compete abroad by fostering strong relationships with government and diplomatic stakeholders.
If you have any additional questions regarding the program, please don’t hesitate to contact us at communications@meridian.org.
Danielle Najjar
Meridian International Center
+1 609-529-4195
email us here