US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call About Compensation-If Before 1983 He Had Routine Exposure to Asbestos At A Shipyard Repairing His Ship-Submarine

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer to please call them anytime at 866-714-6466 about what might be significant financial compensation-if before 1983 the sailor was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine, or at a navy shipyard where their ship-submarine was undergoing repairs. If the Navy Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy financial compensation might exceed $100,000.

The group says, "We are the best branded source in the nation for Navy Veterans who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1983-and who now have developed lung cancer. We want people like this to get compensated. Most people who served in the navy and had routine exposure to asbestos have forgotten about their asbestos exposure---because it took place decades ago-even if they have just received news they have lung cancer.

"We are urging a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and who had routine exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1983-or their family to call us at 866-714-6466 about compensation. Our services are free. As part of our services, we recommend the nation's top lawyers to assist with compensation." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com