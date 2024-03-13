The 365 Foundation Welcomes Amanda Knox as the First Guest on Their New Podcast “In The Pink”

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 365 Foundation Inc. is thrilled to announce that Amanda Knox will be visiting from April 4-7 as the first guest on their new podcast, "In The Pink." This exciting collaboration with Knox is pivotal in her career, as she is set to produce a Hulu series alongside Monica Lewinsky to share her side of the story.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to amplify voices like Amanda's and provide a platform for women to share their stories and experiences," said Natalie Venezia, Founder and CEO of 365 Foundation Inc. "Amanda's journey has been one of resilience and strength, and we are honored to have her join us for our inaugural episode."

Knox's story gained international attention after being wrongfully convicted of murder in Italy in 2007. Her subsequent legal battles led to her exoneration in 2015, making her a symbol of perseverance and justice for many worldwide.

With this collaboration, 365 Foundation aims to continue its mission of promoting social justice and diversity by highlighting the stories of inspirational women like Knox. The organization hopes to reach a wider audience by leveraging platforms such as podcasts and spark meaningful conversations about empowerment and equality.

"We believe that storytelling is a powerful tool for change," said Venezia. "By sharing our narratives with honesty and vulnerability, we can inspire others to stand up for what they believe in."

About 365 Foundation Inc.
Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.

For more information about the 365 Foundation's services, please visit https://www.365foundation.com or contact Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation.

Natalie Venezia
365 Foundation Inc.
+1 484-280-7790
natalie@365.foundation
About

The 365 Foundation is a private non-profit 501(c)(3), grassroots, women-led, community-based organization. It has been established to nurture, promote, defend, and empower women in our community. 365 is dedicated to raising awareness about social justice and diversity through the arts, community service, and partnerships with community organizations. A few of our initiatives include The Miriam Theatre Project; In the Pink Podcast; The Time is Now-Women’s Summit; and the Women’s Monthly Concert & Art Gallery Series.

