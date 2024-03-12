Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (03-12-2024)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for March 12, 2024. The data included in this report was collected between Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 10, 2024.

As a reminder to those who may not have heard yet, the spring 2024 steelhead fishery began much earlier than average with the Deadwater ice jam going out on February 7. This has resulted in many steelhead already progressing upriver and catch rates have been good in most areas for over a month now.

Angler effort continued to increase in the upstream areas last week, but the area with the highest amount of observed angler effort continued to be found upstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 15. Angler effort near the towns of Salmon and Challis also increased considerably over the weekend as people got out to enjoy the nice weather.

We continued to see good to excellent steelhead catch rates in all areas of the Upper Salmon River last week. Anglers interviewed upstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 15 averaged 11 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of North Fork in location code 16 averaged 15 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 averaged 12 hours per steelhead caught, and the best catch rates for the week were observed upstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 18 where interviewed anglers averaged 7 hours per steelhead caught. Due to very cold overnight lows, angler effort upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 was limited mostly to the afternoon hours last week, but despite the cold, anglers interviewed in location code 19 were catching steelhead and averaged 13 hours per steelhead caught. Few interviews were obtained from anglers downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14, and anglers interviewed within that area averaged 9 hours per steelhead caught.