Mayor Bowser to Host Tenth Annual March Madness

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, March 13 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will provide remarks at the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED)’s tenth annual March Madness, the District’s yearly business showcase of new real estate, housing, and workforce support initiatives.



The program will center on the District’s Comeback and highlight new and ongoing opportunities that will provide more quality affordable housing; policies and strategies to attract, retain, and support businesses; and other resources for District residents.



The event will include speakers from various District agencies, industry leaders, business owners, and additional partners. In addition to presentations, the event will feature three panel discussions:



1. Tourism & Activations

District agencies and industry leaders will share the importance of promoting the city as a world class destination for national and international travel, tourism, entertainment, conferences, and events.

Angie M. Gates, President and CEO, Events DC

Robin McClain, Chief Marketing Officer, Destination DC

Shawn Townsend, President and CEO, Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington

Solomon Keene, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Washington, DC

LaToya Foster, Director, Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (moderator)



2. “Why DC”

Businesses that recently expanded or relocated to DC will share their perspectives on why they chose to stay and grow in DC.

Will Johnson, Director of Property Development, Acumen

Travis Rush, CEO, Kellen

Jeannell Darden, CEO, Moisture Love

Nicholas Perkins, Chairman, President and CEO, Perkins Management and Fuddruckers

Tucker Farman, Managing Director – Brokerage, JLL (moderator)



3. Real Estate Fireside Chat

Local real estate developers will share their experiences working with District Government and DMPED on projects that have produced housing and other amenities for DC neighborhoods and provide advice for up and coming developers on how to navigate this space.

Buwa Binitie, Founder and CEO, Dumas Collective

Leila Finucane, President and CEO, Victory Housing

Ramon Jacobson, Executive Director, LISC DC (moderator)



WHEN:

Wednesday, March 13 at 10 am

Mayor Bowser will deliver remarks at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large and Chair of the Committee on Business and Economic Development

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Administration Officials, Industry Leaders, and Business Owners



WHERE:

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Atrium Hall

1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

*Closest Metro Station: Federal Triangle*

*Closest Bikeshare: 14th and D Street NW*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos