New Initiatives to Enhance Utilization of Nurse Practitioners

Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Everett Hindley joined MLA Terry Jenson in Warman today to announce new initiatives to enhance and expand utilization of Nurse Practitioners throughout the health care system.

To enhance the role of Nurse Practitioners, the Ministry of Health will work to pilot a new model for independently operated, publicly funded Nurse Practitioner clinics. These clinics will improve access to primary health care by providing a new avenue for patients to seek care.

"Access to primary health care is a high priority for our government," Moe said. "By creating more opportunities for Nurse Practitioners throughout the health care system, we can improve access to primary health care services for Saskatchewan patients and their families."

Additionally, the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will explore further opportunities to expand the areas of service for Nurse Practitioners, including in settings other than primary health care.

To improve access to primary health care in rural, regional, and northern communities, 25 new Nurse Practitioner positions will be created over the next year under the SHA, including in SHA clinics and as part of primary health care teams.

"Our Health Human Resources Action Plan is showing success in a number of rural, regional, and northern communities," Hindley said. "We are grateful to the Nurse Practitioners who have been part of this success, and we are pleased to be creating more opportunities for Nurse Practitioners across our province."

The ministry will work collaboratively with the SHA, the Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners and other primary care stakeholders toward implementing these initiatives.

