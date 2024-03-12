Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,682 in the last 365 days.

Los Angeles Base Newest Industry Entertainment Magazine Decree Entertainment Magazine

Decree Magazine cover

Decree Magazine

Cover

Decree Entertainment Magazine is a magazine for fashion, music, movies, and business entrepreneurs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decree Entertainment Magazine is an American Bi-monthly Industry magazine covering the entertainment industry. The magazine covers music, movies, fashion, entrepreneurship, and business entertainment based in Los Angeles. Ca.

Decree Entertainment Magazine published its first publication in 2023.

The magazine has featured top industry professionals, such as Nicole D. Scoiners, a prominent writer in the movie industry, and Aundra Williams, a top business and coach marketing strategist. It has also featured a multi-award screenwriter.

About The Owner:

Shaneen Bonner is the Owner/ CEO of Decree Entertainment Magazine, which she founded in 2023. She also owns Decree Records and Decree Radio. Shaneen is the author of two books and a Grammy-considered artist.

Stay Connected:

Decree Entertainment Magazine:

Website: https://www.decreeentertainmentmagazine.com/

Email: Info@decreeerecords.com

Shaneen Charese Bonner
Decree Entertainment Magazines
+1 (323) 915-1965
email us here

You just read:

Los Angeles Base Newest Industry Entertainment Magazine Decree Entertainment Magazine

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more