Los Angeles Base Newest Industry Entertainment Magazine Decree Entertainment Magazine

Decree Entertainment Magazine is a magazine for fashion, music, movies, and business entrepreneurs.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decree Entertainment Magazine is an American Bi-monthly Industry magazine covering the entertainment industry. The magazine covers music, movies, fashion, entrepreneurship, and business entertainment based in Los Angeles. Ca.
Decree Entertainment Magazine published its first publication in 2023.
The magazine has featured top industry professionals, such as Nicole D. Scoiners, a prominent writer in the movie industry, and Aundra Williams, a top business and coach marketing strategist. It has also featured a multi-award screenwriter.
About The Owner:
Shaneen Bonner is the Owner/ CEO of Decree Entertainment Magazine, which she founded in 2023. She also owns Decree Records and Decree Radio. Shaneen is the author of two books and a Grammy-considered artist.
