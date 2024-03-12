Banyan Treatment Centers Opens 17th Location in Gulf Breeze, Florida
Banyan Gulf Breeze Open House: Discover Compassionate Care & Holistic Healing for Addiction and Mental Illness.GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, US, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan Treatment Centers has established itself as a leading provider for substance use and mental health disorder treatment, with a strong commitment to helping individuals rebuild their lives. The success and demand for their services has led to the expansion of their treatment centers across the country. With the opening of their 17th location in Gulf Breeze, Florida, Banyan Treatment Centers is furthering their mission to make quality addiction and mental health treatment accessible to those in need.
Introducing the 17th Location in Gulf Breeze, Florida
Banyan Treatment Centers introduces its newest inpatient program in Gulf Breeze, FL. Nestled in a picturesque coastal town, this state-of-the-art facility offers a peaceful and serene setting for individuals seeking recovery. Close to the beach and natural surroundings, Banyan Gulf Breeze provides a therapeutic environment promoting healing and tranquility. This facility offers detox and residential treatment for substance use disorders, with plans to introduce outpatient services for both substance use and mental health disorders in the near future.
Banyan Gulf Breeze is designed with the comfort and well-being of patients in mind. The spacious and modern accommodations create a welcoming atmosphere where individuals can feel at ease during their treatment journey. To complement a more personalized approach to treatment, patients receive daily group therapy and weekly individual counseling.
Available programs include the Military & Veterans Program, Alumni Program, Family Program, and Faith-Based Services. This facility also features a range of amenities including the biofeedback bed, yoga classes, fishing, outings, recreational activities, and more. Therapies offered to help support our holistic healing process include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Trauma-informed care, family sessions, access to 12 step education, SMART, among others.
Banyan will be hosting an Open House event on April 19th, from 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM CST for those in the community interested in meeting the team and learning more. To RSVP, please visit https://BanyanGulfBreeze.eventbrite.com.
For more details about this program, please visit www.banyangulfbreeze.com.
Embracing its role as a leading provider in addiction and mental health treatment, Banyan remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering genuine happiness and enduring recovery for individuals grappling with substance use and mental health challenges. Recognized for their innovative and evidence-based methods, Banyan continues to set a benchmark of excellence in the industry, offering comprehensive clinical services and embracing a holistic, cutting-edge approach to treatment.
How to Get Started with Inpatient Treatment at Banyan Gulf Breeze
If you or someone you know needs substance use or mental health disorder treatment, do not hesitate to reach out to Banyan Treatment Centers today. Their team is ready to help you take the first step towards a brighter and healthier future. Contact them today through their website or by calling an admissions representative to learn more about their tailored treatment programs and begin your journey to lasting recovery.
