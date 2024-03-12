Afya Foundation donates medical supplies to Taconic Innovations Homecare unit
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taconic Innovations is delighted to announce that it has received a generous donation of several medical supplies from the Afya Foundation. This donation will support our ongoing efforts and initiatives supporting Westchester County families.
The Afya Foundation has steadfastly supported Healthcare organizations around the United States of America. They continue to provide pathways for what will be wasted in the US to reach those in desperate need worldwide.
“We are grateful for the support of the Alya Foundation. This donation will significantly impact our ability to continue to provide unique and innovative services to residents of Westchester County,” said Dr. Oni-Eseleh, President/CEO of Taconic Innovations.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Director of Innovations and Strategy at Taconic Innovations, Mathias Oni-Eseleh J, stated, “The generosity of the Afya Fondazione underscores their dedication to making a positive difference in our community and communities around the world.
Taconic Innovations provides services and support to residents of Westchester, Bronx, Metro New York, Dutchess, and Orange Countries in New York State. Services and supports provided include:
• Homecare/CDPAP
• Community Habilitation
• Day Habilitation
• Respite
• Non-Emergency Medical Transportation
• Individual Residential Alternatives
The mission of Taconic Innovations is to bridge a gap to independence for all who come to Taconic Innovations for services and support.
Contact:
Taconic Innovations
25-35 Beechwood Avenue
Mount Vernon, New York 10553
Phone: 914-668-9041
e-Mail: Info@Taconicinnovations.Com
www. Taconicinnovations.Com
For more information about Services and Supports at Taconic Innovations, contact:
Dr. Oni-Eseleh Mathias Sr. CEO
Info@Taconicinnovations.Com
814-840-9179
To Support Afya Foundation
Contact Afya Foundation
Afya Foundation
Mailing Address:
Afya Foundation
140 Saw Mill River Road
Yonkers, NY 10701
https://afyafoundation.org/donate/
MATHIAS ONI-ESELEH
MATHIAS ONI-ESELEH
+1 845-222-5188
email us here