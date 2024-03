Afya Foundation donates medical supplies to Taconic Innovations Homecare unit

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taconic Innovations is delighted to announce that it has received a generous donation of several medical supplies from the Afya Foundation. This donation will support our ongoing efforts and initiatives supporting Westchester County families.The Afya Foundation has steadfastly supported Healthcare organizations around the United States of America. They continue to provide pathways for what will be wasted in the US to reach those in desperate need worldwide.“We are grateful for the support of the Alya Foundation. This donation will significantly impact our ability to continue to provide unique and innovative services to residents of Westchester County,” said Dr. Oni-Eseleh, President/CEO of Taconic Innovations.Speaking at the ceremony, the Director of Innovations and Strategy at Taconic Innovations, Mathias Oni-Eseleh J, stated, “The generosity of the Afya Fondazione underscores their dedication to making a positive difference in our community and communities around the world.Taconic Innovations provides services and support to residents of Westchester, Bronx, Metro New York, Dutchess, and Orange Countries in New York State. Services and supports provided include:• Homecare/CDPAP• Community Habilitation• Day Habilitation• Respite• Non-Emergency Medical Transportation• Individual Residential AlternativesThe mission of Taconic Innovations is to bridge a gap to independence for all who come to Taconic Innovations for services and support.Contact:Taconic Innovations25-35 Beechwood AvenueMount Vernon, New York 10553Phone: 914-668-9041e-Mail: Info@Taconicinnovations.Comwww. Taconicinnovations.ComFor more information about Services and Supports at Taconic Innovations, contact:Dr. Oni-Eseleh Mathias Sr. CEOInfo@Taconicinnovations.Com814-840-9179To Support Afya FoundationContact Afya FoundationAfya FoundationMailing Address:Afya Foundation140 Saw Mill River RoadYonkers, NY 10701