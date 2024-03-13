Making Science’s Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace
The addition to Google Cloud Marketplace allows this innovative solution to reach new customers on a global scale
Bringing Making Science to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, and manage the Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, a Google Cloud Premier Partner across several product and engagement models, today announced its Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Another step in its long-term partnership with Google Cloud, the marketplace listing not only reaffirms the technology consultancy's expertise and capabilities in using Google Cloud solutions, but also provides customers with easy access to a tool that allows companies to prepare for the deprecation of third-party cookies in Google Chrome by the end of 2024.
This listing will enable any Google Cloud customer globally to access the Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool in a more agile and efficient way to measure the impact of the deprecation and the effect on business results. This technology, developed by Making Science, is a unique solution in the market and indispensable for those companies looking to get ahead of the curve and prepare for the future without third-party cookies.
With the combination of advanced technologies and data analysis techniques, this tool provides accurate and up-to-date insights on how the elimination of third-party cookies will affect business operations. The most outstanding feature of this product is its ability to be implemented efficiently. It guarantees results in just one week - a record time that allows companies to act quickly based on the information received.
In addition, the Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool is compatible with all major web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. This ensures companies get a complete view of the impact across different platforms.
"As part of our commitment to innovation and respect for privacy, Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool is a step further, reinforced thanks to our partnership with Google Cloud. This strategy allows us to be very agile in deploying solutions in line with privacy requirements while enabling our customers to excel in achieving results, striking the perfect balance between efficiency and data protection," says Jorge Alonso, SaaS and AI Chief Operations Officer at Making Science.
“Bringing Making Science to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, and manage the Gauss Cookie Deprecation Impact Tool on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Making Science can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”
Making Science and Google Cloud continue their collaboration to provide cutting-edge technology that facilitates digital transformation and offers leading solutions to companies.
About Making Science
Making Science is a digital acceleration company that currently has more than 1200 employees and a presence and technological development in 15 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, Georgia and USA. As a consulting partner of Local Planet, the world's largest network of independent media agencies, Making Science offers digital marketing, Adtech and Martech, cloud technologies and software, and cybersecurity services globally, through delivery hubs that drive job creation and the availability of highly skilled technology talent.
Making Science is comprised of 4 business lines: the Global Digital Agency with Technology, with 360 digital advertising services that integrate strategic planning, creative, data and technology; the Cloud, Software and Cybersecurity business, with cloud-based solutions that deploy data intelligence and a specialized cybersecurity team; the Artificial Intelligence and SaaS division, with more than 400 engineers and data scientists for the development of platforms and digital solutions with AI technology applied to marketing; and the Making Science Investment area, with Ventis and TMQ, as a line of business diversification and implementation of the capabilities of all areas of Making Science.
In addition, the company participates in various ESG initiatives, including the Climate Pledge, the United Nations Global Compact and the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organizations in its community with a strong commitment to making a positive impact on the future.
