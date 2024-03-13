HANDEL’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM OPENS FIRST-EVER LOCATION IN ARKANSAS
Celebrate Rogers’ grand opening with Free Ice Cream For a Year for the first 100 guests, March 21ROGERS, AR, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, is embarking into a new market with the opening of its first Arkansas location in Rogers, AR. The iconic brand is bringing its freshly made, fun-filled ice cream flavors to 1904 W. Pleasant Grove Rd. and celebrating with a grand opening on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Handel’s will treat the first 100 guests to Free Ice Cream For a Year! The festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. and will also include music, giveaways and more!
The March 21 grand opening will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Rogers Lowell Chamber at 10:30 a.m. before the doors officially open at 11 a.m. for guests to enjoy the new location.
Franchisees Jeff and Mackenzie Greene, set to lead the new flagship store, are excited to introduce this beloved ice cream favorite to the local community.
“We first experienced Handel’s in 2020, and Mackenzie and I fell in love with the taste of each and every flavor, the brand, and the customer service behind the counter,” said Jeff Greene, Co-owner of the Rogers Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “We’re overwhelmed with excitement to be bringing the best ice cream in the world to Northwest Arkansas!”
The new location will serve up local and seasonal flavors including Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Chocolate Almond Milk (Dairy-free), Salty Caramel Truffle, and more. The store will offer dine-in, drive-thru, pickup, delivery, and catering.
The Rogers location will be open Monday -Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 12p.m – 9p.m.
“Handel’s brings nearly 80 years of tradition. To share this with NWA is pretty remarkable. Our ice cream is made fresh daily with quality ingredients, and we definitely do not skimp,” said Mackenzie Greene, Co-owner of the Rogers Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “Jeff and I are very proud to be owners of this new location- the first for Arkansas. You’ll see the Greene family almost every day at our store and we hope to keep it that way. We are so grateful for our community’s support!”
For more information about the Rogers Handel’s, visit www.handelsicecream.com/store/rogers or follow them on Instagram @Handels_Rogers or on Facebook @Handels.NWA.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.
Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Handel's currently has 128 locations across 12 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.
