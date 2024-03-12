Pat Tillman Tribute: Honor Run and Pints for Pat
Experience the spirit of community with Utah's own Alpha Coffee at the Tillman Honor Run and Pints for Pat events, celebrating the legacy of Pat Tillman while supporting educational advancement for veterans.
Tillman Honor Run
-
Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
-
Time: 9:00 AM
-
Location: Alpha Coffee, Big Cottonwood Canyon, 7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
-
Description: The Tillman Honor Run is a 4.2-mile event that welcomes participants to run, walk, or ruck in memory of Pat Tillman. This event, perfect for individuals of all fitness levels, offers a unique opportunity to honor the legacy of an American hero while engaging with the community. Proceeds from the run will benefit the Tillman Scholars Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to military veterans and their spouses.
Pints for Pat
-
Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
-
Time: 10:30 AM
-
Location: Alpha Coffee, Big Cottonwood Canyon, 7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
-
Description: Following the Tillman Honor Run, join us for Pints for Pat, a relaxed gathering where your $21 donation grants you bratwurst, two local craft beers, and a commemorative Guinness glass. This event is not only a way to celebrate and remember the enduring spirit of Pat Tillman but also to contribute to the Tillman Scholars Foundation, supporting the academic and career aspirations of military community members.
View Fliers Below: