MPLT Healthcare Wins Top Large Company in SFBJ’S 2024 Best Places to Work

MPLT Healthcare was named #1 on the South Florida Business Journal’s 2024 Best Places to Work list in the Large Company category.

This award is a testament that even as our company continues to rapidly grow and expand, we have maintained our steadfast focus on developing an engaging world-class company culture for our employees.”
— Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens healthcare staffing company, was named #1 on the South Florida Business Journal’s 2024 Best Places to Work list in the large company category. Several of MPLT’s employees attended the awards luncheon, which was held at Jungle Island in Miami, Florida. While MPLT has been a consistent nominee for the Best Places to Work award in years past, this is the first year the company has secured first place in this category.

“We are honored to be recognized by South Florida Business Journal, as well as by our employees, after taking home the #1 Best Places to Work in the Large Company category!” said Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare. “Our vision has always been to create a truly unique work environment, where our employees feel not only valued and cared about, but also empowered and supported to grow both personally and professionally. This award is a testament that even as our company continues to rapidly grow and expand, we have maintained our steadfast focus on developing an engaging world-class company culture for our employees. Our team’s dedication to quality and excellence, and their on-going commitment to one another, has also played a huge role in making MPLT absolutely one of the best places to work. I’m incredibly proud of all that we continue to accomplish together.”

To qualify for these awards, employees in small, medium, and large companies across South Florida answered confidential surveys based on job satisfaction. The questions were based on company culture, how employees they know they are valued by the company, what popular perks are offered, what opportunities there are for growth and development, and how senior leadership helps to create the best possible work environment.
About MPLT Healthcare

With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.

