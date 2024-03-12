ILLINOIS, March 12 - IDPH urges timely screenings as best defense against this preventable illness





SPRINGFIELD - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging Illinoisans to learn more about the illness and the need for regular screenings.





"Colorectal cancer screening saves lives," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer death in the United States, behind only lung cancer. We know, for many, that it can be scary or inconvenient to get screened, but most types of colorectal cancers are preventable or treatable when detected early. Several screening tests can be used, including some you can do at home. If you are 45 and over, please talk to your healthcare provider on the right test for you. Let's come together this Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness, share stories, and save lives."





Colorectal cancer has a five-year survival rate of around 90% when detected early, but that survival rate falls to just 10% when the cancer is not detected in a timely fashion and spreads to other parts of the body. Regular screenings can spot early warning signs and also allow for cancer to be spotted in its earliest stages, when treatment has the best chance of success.





In 2023, 6,200 new cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed in Illinois, and more than 2,100 people lost their lives to the illness in the state last year. Incidences of colorectal cancer are higher among Black, non-Hispanic males and females.





There are various tests that can detect signs of colorectal cancer. They include:

colonoscopy, which can detect cancer but can also detect suspicious-looking polyps before they develop into cancer

sigmoidoscopy, which is similar to a colonoscopy, but less invasive as it only looks at the lower part of the colon (a colonoscopy looks at the entire large intestine)

fecal occult blood test and fecal immunochemical test, which detect the presence of blood in the stool

a stool DNA test (often known by the brand name Cologuard). This is not a preventive tool, but it can detect the presence of blood and abnormal DNA which can be a sign of cancer

Determining which test would be most effective, and how often it should be conducted, involves multiple factors including the patient's age, overall health, family history, and risk factors. Patients should consult with their health care provider to determine which screening method would be most beneficial. Regular screenings are generally recommended for persons between the ages of 45 to 75, but those under 45 who may be at high risk should also consult their medical provider about testing.



