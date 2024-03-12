SCDC Welcomes Jasmine Amaso as Chief of Staff, An Executive Leader in Real Estate Portfolio Optimization
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jasmine Amaso as Chief of Staff, reporting directly to Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem. In her role, Ms. Amaso will play a pivotal role in guiding SCDC and its subsidiary companies toward business operational optimization, aligned with SCDC's vision and objectives.
Jasmine Amaso brings to her role an impressive academic background, holding an Executive MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, where she was honored as a Forte Fellow. She also holds a Master of Science in Sustainability Management from Columbia University, and a Professional Degree in Architecture, BA in Architecture, and BA in Art History from Rice University. Ms. Amaso is a Texas-licensed real estate salesperson, an Associate Member of the American Institute of Architects, a LEED Accredited Professional (BD+C), and a member of both the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). Her extensive expertise in real estate portfolio optimization strategy, architecture, development, finance, sustainability, capital project management, sourcing, facility management, ESG, carbon offsets, LEED, and corporate sustainability transformations makes her the ideal candidate for the Chief of Staff position at SCDC.
Ms. Amaso's distinctive approach to collaboration is clearly reflected in her extensive international managerial experience, marked by global leadership roles throughout her career. In her prior roles at JLL, she served as a Global Client Onboarding Lead and Account Executive for Fortune 50 clients. She has held executive oversight of corporate real estate portfolios across the world, managing real estate portfolios in over 43 countries and leading a team of up to 400 real estate professionals across multiple service lines. These real estate service lines included Transactions Management, Lease Administration, Occupancy Planning, Project Management, Facility Management, Sourcing, Sustainability, Workplace Experience, and Finance. With a proven track record, Ms. Amaso is well-versed in managing $200M P&Ls and handling both annual operating and capital budgets exceeding $150M for various global clients. In addition to her leadership roles, Ms. Amaso has shared her expertise as a sustainability consultant, business consultant, and project architect in prominent cities such as New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Madrid and Paris.
Outside of her professional pursuits, Jasmine Amaso enjoys international travel with friends and family, coaching her children's basketball team, and is passionate about sustainable transformative renovations and interior design. Her belief in wholeness and wellness extends to her commitment to creating workplace environments that inspire, attract, and retain talent while enhancing work productivity and health.
Ms. Amaso's holistic approach to collaboration, empowerment, and workplace improvement aligns seamlessly with SCDC's mission, making her an outstanding fit for the Chief of Staff role. SCDC looks forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to the organization.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Other