Peruvian Navy’s tall ship visiting Miami to share Peru’s culture with the city
The B.A.P. Unión will share a taste of Peru with Miami from March 13 - 17, attempting to break the Guinness World Record for largest tamale tasting March 16.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peru’s unique and rare tall ship, the Peruvian Navy Ship B.A.P. Unión, will arrive in Miami’s Maurice Ferré Park at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13. This is the latest stop on the impressive vessel’s 10-month cultural outreach adventure, which will take it to 20 ports in 15 countries around the world to share Peru’s cultural, artistic, and gastronomic offerings.
The vessel will dock at 7:55 a.m. to the anthems of Peru and the United States, sung from the deck itself. Once moored, the captain of the Unión will debark to greet the authorities and a 15-minute Marinera flash dance will begin to celebrate the ship’s arrival.
The ship, as well as its Casa Perú mobile museum, will be open for public visitation during the following hours:
• Wednesday, March 13: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, March 14: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday - Sunday, March 15-17: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
CASA PERÚ, A MOBILE CULTURAL EXPERIENCE
Promoted by the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ), Casa Perú is a hands-on traveling museum that allows visitors to experience Peru’s beauty, sharing the country’s diverse exports, services, and destinations through the lens of its biodiversity, history, art, culture, and of course its renowned gastronomy.
Some of Casa Perú’s sensory highlights include high-quality coffee; many varieties and preparations of pisco; delicious cocoa; and vibrant, sophisticated examples of how Andean fibers, such as alpaca wool, are used today. It will also share some of the country’s most representative ceramics and crafts, from the Pucará bull to its colorful folk retablos.
ATTEMPTING A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD
The Peruvian delegation will be partnering with Miami restaurant CVI.CHE 105 to attempt the Guinness World Record for largest tamale tasting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. This public event will offer attendees free chicken, pork, and cheese tamales cooked with Peruvian giant white corn, a sacred Incan grain. The Guinness World Record jury will deliberate at 11 a.m. to determine whether this event breaks the record.
Immediately following will be an interpretation of the Inti Raymi celebration, an Incan ceremony held in honor of the fertility goddess for hundreds of years. This colorful spectacle will include traditional Peruvian songs, dances, costumes, and ceremonies, sharing a taste of the country’s culture to go along with the tamales.
THE B.A.P. UNIÓN
The B.A.P. Union is the Peruvian Navy’s 379-foot, four-masted flagship vessel and training ship, carrying 225 sailors around the world to showcase the country’s culture. This journey pays homage to the Peruvian frigate Amazonas’ round-the-world voyage in 1856.
ABOUT PROMPERÚ
The Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism, PROMPERÚ, is an entity under the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru and the body responsible for formulating, approving, executing, and evaluating strategies and plans for promoting Peru's image in tourism, exports, and foreign direct investment in the country.
