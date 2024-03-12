Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet visits USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)

Since arriving to Rota and joining the Forward deployed Naval Forces Europe (FDNF-E) forces in August 2022, Bulkeley's crew has completed their second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, working alongside Allies and partners to ensure security and stability throughout European and African waters.

"The sailors of the USS Bulkeley have consistently shown their dedication and commitment to carrying out the mission as a forward deployed asset since joining FDNF-E force in August 2022," said Ishee. "The patrol they just completed made a significant impact on naval operations in the region and around the globe, and I am proud to have this incredibly capable ship and crew in this area of operations."

During the patrol, Bulkeley operated with Carrier Strike Group (CSG ) 12 and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Bulkeley also escorted the Blue Ridge-class command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) on separate missions. The ship participated in various port visits, exercises, trainings, integrating various ships and working alongside allies and partners to ensure security and stability throughout European and African theater.

Bulkeley returned to Naval Station Rota at the end of February 2024, and has spent their in port period maintaining proficiency and training the crew to sustain capability and excellence. Bulkeley's FDNF-E assignment demonstrates the U.S. Navy's flexibility to operate throughout Europe and Africa, supporting security and stability in the maritime domain.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a fountain of shared values to preserve security and stability.