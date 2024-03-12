MDA Encourages Biosecurity Around Poultry

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture animal health team encourages Missourians to practice biosecurity when handling poultry. Stringent biosecurity practices are valuable for potential poultry buyers and experienced poultry owners alike.

“Spring is a popular time to buy poultry and begin or expand backyard poultry flocks,” said Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg. “There are many biosecurity practices poultry producers can implement to make a positive impact on their flock’s health, as well as their own health. Our poultry team works to help birds and bird owners remain healthy throughout the year.”

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have created resources for current and future poultry owners, as well as the public who may come in contact with poultry.

Before you purchase birds for the first time, consider if poultry is a good fit for your family. Find out if owning poultry is right for you here.

Backyard poultry may carry germs that can make a person sick. Humans should always wash their hands after touching or interacting with backyard poultry. Learn more on how to keep yourself and your family healthy here.

Flyers are also available to share with current and potential poultry producers.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a deadly virus for poultry that has impacted 48 states over the past two years. It is important to keep your flock free of the virus. For biosecurity tips regarding the prevention of highly pathogenic avian influenza, visit agriculture.mo.gov.

For more information on the department and its programs, visit agriculture.mo.gov.