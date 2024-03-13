Genesis Systems Awarded Air Force Research Laboratory and United States Air Force Contract
$1.2 million contract to create design for portable water generation system for use in disaster environments - carried by two people - powered by small vehicleTAMPA, FLA., UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Systems®, a global technology leader developing solutions for water scarcity, today announced it has been selected by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for an SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.2 million to build a portable water generation system for use in deployed and disaster environments. The portable water generation system can be carried by two people and powered by a small vehicle's power system.
The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The United States Air Force began offering the Open Topic SBIR/SSTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations funded, and now on January 1, 2024, Genesis Systems will continue its journey of providing innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.
“It’s an honor to continue our partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory on technology that will ultimately help make our men and women in uniform safer and more secure and provide sustainable water,” said Genesis Systems co-founder and CEO Shannon Stuckenberg. “We have already pioneered water systems for use in various challenging environments and we look forward to building a new line of portable systems to support deployed U.S troops and others in challenging areas where reliable fresh water is required. Historically, water has been one of the central constraints to military operations. Portable WaterCube systems should diminish that burden if not eliminate it.”
Genesis Systems products can scale to provide millions of gallons of water daily and may be operated on green energy and renewables. The company’s transportable WaterCube 1000 (WC-1000) can generate thousands of gallons of fresh water daily, enough for an entire village — even in dry climates. The WaterCube 100 (WC-100) provides similar technology to the consumer market in the form of an IoT-enabled home and office appliance the size of an HVAC unit that can sustainably generate more than 100 gallons of fresh water daily from the air around them — enough for a household of four. The WaterCube product launch at CES 2024 went viral, reaching more than a billion people as media and commercial interest was seen around the world.
Genesis Systems uses Renewable Water from Air (RWA) technology that mimics nature's process of extracting water from the air. The company is part of a concerted effort to end the water scarcity that already affects billions of people worldwide and to help stop the deaths of 6,000 children who die each day from water-related health issues.
The water crisis threatens $58 trillion in economic value – nearly two-thirds of the global GDP – as well as food security, according to a recent report. Water scarcity, or lack of fresh water access, affects more than 40% of the global population and nearly every continent. By 2050, the world will even more water to feed an estimated two billion additional people.
To learn more about Genesis Systems and its solutions to address water scarcity, please visit https://genesissystems.com.
The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.
About Genesis Systems
Genesis Systems LLC® is a technology company pioneering, developing, and marketing renewable and sustainable technologies at the nexus of water – food – and energy. Genesis Systems’s Renewal Water from Air (RWA) technology helps users make “water their way” at the place and quantity needed almost everywhere. The company has nearly a decade of engineering, research, and development in partnerships with the best minds in multiple scientific and engineering disciplines across the United States.
Founded in 2017 by Dr. David Stuckenberg and Shannon Stuckenberg to sustainably solve global water scarcity, Genesis Systems is a privately held company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Follow Genesis Systems on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X, or learn more at Genesis Systems.
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.
About AFWERX
As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.
