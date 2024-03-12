Hits Radio Pride increases UK DAB distribution

Bauer Media Audio UK has today announced that it will increase the distribution of its LGBTQ+ dedicated station, Hits Radio Pride. This April, listeners will be able to access the station on DAB across even more areas in the UK, including Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham and Swansea. The change will grow Hits Radio Pride’s reach more than threefold, broadcasting to over 32m across the UK.

The station, launched in August 2020, was the UK’s first national commercial LGBTQ+ radio station by a major broadcaster. As a sister station to Hits Radio, the station is a fresh and unique destination where the LGBTQ+ community, advocates and allies can feel connected, safe and proud to be themselves. In addition to entertaining audiences by playing music much-loved by the community, Hits Radio Pride is a trusted platform that inspires, educates and informs listeners of LGBTQ+ issues and encourages inclusion and tolerance. This includes award-winning content such as ‘Tough Talks’ – exploring the hard conversations the community have around coming out – or ‘Faith, Sex and Me’ – discovering how people balance being part of the community with their religion.

Ben Cooper, Chief Content & Music Officer, Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “I’m delighted for Hits Radio Pride which initially launched as a six-month pop-up station and then went from strength to strength in creative confidence, mixing uplifting music with its award-winning educational and thought-provoking content. It’s proven to be a hit with both listeners and commercial partners, so we’re delighted to increase its DAB distribution and bring Hits Radio Pride to even more people from the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.”

The full list of areas that will be able to access Hits Radio Pride on DAB include:

Berkshire

Birmingham

Black Country & Shropshire

Bournemouth

Bradford

East Yorkshire & North Lincolnshire

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Lancashire

Leeds

Liverpool

London

Manchester

North Yorkshire

Sheffield

Stoke

Swansea

Tayside

Teesside

Tyne & Wear

