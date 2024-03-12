Community Members Help Plant 50 New Trees at Glendale Park

Community members helped plant 11 different tree species at Glendale Park in Dallas. The new trees add biodiversity to the neighborhood and will help cool the park for parkgoers.

New trees were planted at Glendale Park as part of the Branching Out Program which aims to mitigate urban heat by making Dallas parks cooler and greener.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glendale Park, a 63-acre park south of Dallas, is the third park of Texas Trees Foundation’s spring planting season to receive 50 new trees. Thanks to ClearWell Dynamics, the James M. Cox Foundation, and One Earth One Chance, this park received new trees to provide more shade for generations to come.

2023 marks the 6th anniversary of the Branching Out Program, a partnership between Dallas Park and Recreation and the Texas Trees Foundation. “Increasing tree canopy in Dallas is critical to combatting our urban heat islands, not to mention beautifying our parks around the city. We are glad to continue the long-running partnership with Texas Trees Foundation and look forward to greening and beautifying more parks in the future,” said Chris McMaster, City of Dallas Park & Recreation’s Manager of Parks & Forestry.

“Reforesting Dallas is a priority for the City of Dallas, and it’s a priority for us, too. Trees provide shade, reducing energy costs. This is important now and in the future,” said Rob Freeman, Vice President of Business Development for ClearWell Dynamics.

Trees planted include American elm; American sycamore; bur oak; Carolina cherry laurel; Cedar elm; Chinquapin oak; Common persimmon; Eve’s necklace; Mexican plum; pecan; possum haw holly.

As a result of receiving the 2023 Cox Conserves Heroes Award, the Texas Trees Foundation then received support for the Glendale Park planting from The James M. Cox Foundation. “It’s inspiring to see so many individuals and organizations committed to making a positive impact in their communities,” said Maury Wolfe, vice president of corporate responsibility and social impact, Cox Enterprises.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for parkgoers, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

A consistent supporter of tree planting initiatives across the Metroplex, One Earth One Chance also provided trees for today’s planting. This environmental nonprofit is dedicated to reforesting community spaces and teaching sustainable living skills to protect the health of people and nature.

The Branching Out program began in 2018 to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting, Dallas Park and Recreation, Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage while providing shade and other health benefits.

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings.

