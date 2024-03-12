Membrion propels expansion of sustainable water solutions with 100+ Accelerator
Creating cycle of water recovery solves problems for manufacturers’ challenging wastewater streams
Membrion is thrilled to collaborate with the 100+ Accelerator, where we have the ability to pilot our solutions within one of the sponsors’ supply chains and recover about 98% of their wastewater.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Membrion, the rapidly expanding manufacturer of novel solutions for recycling of harsh wastewater streams, is one of an exclusive group of innovators selected for the 100+ Accelerator. For Membrion, this includes recovering water from challenging wastewater streams, which is action supporting numerous United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
— reg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion
“Membrion is thrilled to collaborate with the 100+ Accelerator, where we have the ability to pilot our solutions within one of the sponsors’ supply chains and recover about 98 percent of their wastewater. This is a win-win because it saves money and helps the facilities achieve their sustainability goals,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion. “We have a shared commitment to develop the most advanced and innovative approaches for providing green solutions for supply chains.”
Since 2018, this competitive program aims to fuel the growth of startups developing critical sustainability solutions. The 100+ Accelerator is co-sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive, Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Coca-Cola, and Unilever. By providing funding for select startup pilots, the partners test and validate each solution, which enables partners to scale and transform their global supply chains. Such collaborative partnerships allow industries to work together using their scale, resources, and purchasing power to fuel sustainable innovation.
Membrion is addressing the compelling problem of creating greater circularity for all resources. These solutions are seeing increasing adoption because they are flexible, customizable and can be integrated into existing industrial facilities as a sustainable solution for wastewater. Once integrated, they expand capacity, meet compliance rules, and reduce costs – delivering impressive returns on investment.
A demo day to be held in October 2024 will highlight the myriad projects and innovations of all the 100+ Accelerator participants.
***
About Membrion
Membrion manufactures patented electro-ceramic desalination technology, including membranes, for harsh industrial wastewater. Membrion’s customizable filtration and reclamation systems remove problematic ions, such as metal, to expand capacity in industrial facilities, to ensure compliance, and to eliminate costs. These systems can recover up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion’s flexible, electro-ceramic desalination solutions yield endless possibilities for water recovery and reuse, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible pH ranges and with challenging trace chemicals. The sustainable membrane solutions created by Membrion are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, and are economical. For more information, visit membrion.com.
Alexa Hess
BPR International
+1 7406242983
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn